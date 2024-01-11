Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $111,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

IRM stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,402. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

