Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

