Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $211,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBC. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

