Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

