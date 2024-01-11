Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.