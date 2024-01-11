Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

