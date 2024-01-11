Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,485,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

