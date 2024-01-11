Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

