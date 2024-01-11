Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

