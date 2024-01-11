Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 2.9%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 21,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,117,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

