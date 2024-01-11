Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

