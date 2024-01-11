voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

NYSE VJET opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.