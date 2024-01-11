Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $89,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

