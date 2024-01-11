Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

