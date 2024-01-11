Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

W opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

