Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of W opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

