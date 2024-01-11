Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) versus CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head to Head Review

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CACI International and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 10 0 2.91 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

CACI International currently has a consensus target price of $375.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

This table compares CACI International and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.70 billion 1.09 $384.73 million $16.45 20.00 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.49% 13.74% 6.59% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

