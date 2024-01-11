Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 148.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 21.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

