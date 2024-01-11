Wells Fargo & Company Increases PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $47.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PRCT stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,013 shares of company stock worth $7,559,526 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

