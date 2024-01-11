Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.