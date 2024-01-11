Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $804.39 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

