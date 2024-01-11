Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 355,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

