Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

