Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.32 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

