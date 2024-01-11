Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 935,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

