Whittier Trust Co. Has $51.63 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $372.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

