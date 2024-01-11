Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

