Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.