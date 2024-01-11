Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 615 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

