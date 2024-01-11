Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 8,875 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after buying an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,116,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 264,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

