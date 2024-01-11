Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.