Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

