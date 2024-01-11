Whittier Trust Co. Sells 83 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Shares of CI opened at $307.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

