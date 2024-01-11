William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares.
William Hill Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.
About William Hill
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
