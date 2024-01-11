Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 481 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 481 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $22,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,082,813.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
