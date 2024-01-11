Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 481 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 481 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $22,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,082,813.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

