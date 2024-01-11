Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,929,934.87 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday stock opened at $276.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.38, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.74 and a 12 month high of $279.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

