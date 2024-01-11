Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $639.51

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 639.51 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 639 ($8.15), with a volume of 795748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621.50 ($7.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.78) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.39) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.09) to GBX 645 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.