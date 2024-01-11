ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.99. 1,022,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,051,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

