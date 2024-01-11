Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,421 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $165,644.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

