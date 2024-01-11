Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $213.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

