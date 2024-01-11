Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

