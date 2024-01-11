Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $254.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.