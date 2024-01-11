Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

