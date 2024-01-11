Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,860,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $462.95 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

