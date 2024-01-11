Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.30 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

