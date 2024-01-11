Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,806 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

