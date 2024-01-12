560 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Leidos stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

