73,700 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

