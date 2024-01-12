Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of ANF opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

