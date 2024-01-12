Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 960,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,812,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,988,000 after purchasing an additional 792,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

